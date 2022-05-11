INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host a Mineral Surfaces Training and Roundtable Event June 7th through June 9th in Kent, WA. ISFA has partnered with FLOFORM Countertops to provide fabrication training for porcelain, sintered and ultra-compact surfaces, a surface category that continues to grow in popularity.

Full kitchen countertop and vanity fabrication coursework will include layout, cutting, polishing and installation parameters and guidelines, chip and scratch repair and more. Shop-focused training will include shop layout best practices and organization, handling and moving panels, saw setup, blade specifications and cutting speeds. Fabricators who complete the training will receive an ISFA Certificate of Completion.

The final day of this three-day session will include an Industry Roundtable Event and FLOFORM Countertops facility tour. Roundtable discussions will be centered around how the porcelain category fits into a fabricator’s business and how this surface category could help with labor challenges, material shortages and inflation.

ISFA Fabricator Members can reserve their spot for $999. Fabricators who are interested in attending but are not ISFA members are welcome to attend for $1,199, which includes a one-year membership. Registration includes the Mineral Surfaces Training and Roundtable Event as well as meals.

Fabricators and other industry professionals who are interested in attending just the Roundtable Event are welcome to do so by obtaining a one-day pass. The Roundtable Event is free for ISFA Fabricator Members; a small fee applies to Associate Members and non-Members. Registration is required.

This training and Roundtable Event, sponsored by MSI Surfaces and Park Industries, is a powerful opportunity for fabricators to gain expertise in the rising surface category of porcelain, sintered stone and ultra-compact surfaces.

For more information about ISFA, the benefits of membership, training programs including this Mineral Surfaces Training and Roundtable Event and more, visit www.ISFAnow.org.