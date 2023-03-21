INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host an Industry Roundtable Event May 10 to 11, 2023, in Anaheim, CA. The event is part of a series that aims to support fabricators in their work with robust business development discussions, key marketplace insights and tours of state-of-the-art facilities.

The event begins with a welcome reception and cocktail hour at the newly opened Cosentino Center. Attendees will benefit from an in-depth tour of the facility, which is designed to support, promote and educate trade professionals by combining distribution facilities, exhibition areas, workspaces and classrooms for continuing education. Granite Gold Services will provide a demonstration of repair and restoration techniques on quartz and ultra-compact surfaces, with a Q&A session to follow.

“As third-generation fabricators, Granite Gold Services is excited to be a part of the ISFA Anaheim Roundtable,” said Frank Sciarrino, president of Granite Gold In-Home Services. “Our talented technicians will be on hand to do quartz scratch repair and Dekton chip repair demonstrations and answer any questions about how fabricators can better serve their customers when accidents happen.”

“Cosentino is looking forward to hosting fabricators for what will be a series of informative conversations,” added Massimo Ballucchi, vice president of kitchen and bath business for Cosentino North America. “Attendees will learn about the benefits of Dekton and Silestone, as well as how they can take steps to care for it.”

In addition, attendees will visit Pirch, a premier kitchen, bath and outdoor showroom and discover ways to elevate their customer experiences and increase sales. It’s an excellent opportunity to network with other fabricators and industry experts to glean insights and business development strategies that can improve profitability.

Anaheim is home to Disneyland, Universal Studios and more, so those who attend are encouraged to make the most of their experience and take advantage of all the destination offers.

“ISFA is proud to present this fantastic opportunity for fabricators to learn how to perform repairs on various materials and essentially improve the service they provide to their customers,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “ISFA’s mission is to further the decorative surface industry by providing meaningful resources, training opportunities and events like this one, which helps fabricators connect and learn from one another.”

This Industry Roundtable is open to all fabricators, including nonmembers, and registration starts at just $49. Registration for Associate Members is $399. Space is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible by visiting www.ISFAnow.org/industry-roundtable.

For more information about the International Surface Fabricators Association, membership and ISFA’s events, visit www.ISFAnow.org.