INGOMAR, PA --The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host its fifth Industry Roundtable Event of the year from September 27th through September 29th in Knoxville, TN. The event is part of a series that aims to support fabricators in their work with robust business development discussions, key marketplace insights and tours of state-of-the-art facilities.

The agenda includes roundtable discussions — hosted at BB Industries' headquarters — that will focus on sales and marketing strategies with an emphasis on planning for growth. Topics include best practices within the sales process, coaching and connecting with sales teams, and showroom design.

Attendees will also benefit from an in-depth tour of Crossville, America’s leading manufacturer of porcelain tile. Known for its creative and sustainable design solutions, Crossville will open its doors for a behind-the-scenes look at its tile production process. Furthering what has become one of the fastest-growing material categories in terms of demand, expert panelists will lead a discussion on how porcelain can support business growth and new opportunities for fabricators.

Networking functions and leisure time, including the chance to try some of Tennessee’s best barbecue, are built into the schedule for this event, which is sponsored by BBI Industries and Crossville.

This Industry Roundtable is open to all fabricators, including nonmembers, and registration costs just $199. Registration for Associate Members is $399.

“ISFA is proud to present this fantastic opportunity for fabricators to learn more about porcelain materials,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “The moderated discussions and presentations are curated to help fabricators and other industry professionals strengthen their businesses. ISFA’s mission is to further the decorative surface industry by providing meaningful resources, training opportunities and events like this one, which helps fabricators connect and learn from one another.”

Space is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible by visiting www.ISFAnow.org/industry-roundtable.

ISFA’s final in-person event of 2022 will be its Annual Conference, happening October 17th to 19th in Clearwater, FL. Themed “Waves of Innovation,” this year’s conference will foster a growth mindset by educating attendees about business development opportunities that use innovative products, software, technology and other cutting-edge solutions. The event encompasses three days of informative sessions and workshops, new product presentations, networking opportunities and more at the stunning Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort.

For more information about the International Surface Fabricators Association, membership and ISFA’s events, visit www.ISFAnow.org.