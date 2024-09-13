INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association, a globally recognized trade organization serving the surface industry, announced the detailed agenda for its highly anticipated 2024 Annual Conference, set to take place November 6th to 8th at The Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami. The event will bring together leading fabricators, manufacturers, suppliers and other industry professionals to discuss the latest trends, technologies and innovations shaping the future of the surfacing industry.

This year’s conference will feature a robust lineup of educational sessions, business development workshops and presentations from renowned industry experts. Attendees will explore new materials, cutting-edge fabrication techniques and best practices for driving operational excellence.

Highlights of the agenda include:

Keynote Breakfast

Stress Less, Achieve More: Turning Pressure into Productivity with Dr. Sharon Grossman, an executive coach, business consultant and author of The Stress Advantage. Dr. Grossman has over 20 years of experience helping individuals and organizations overcome stress and achieve their goals. She will share strategies to turn stress into a strength, find work-life balance and boost productivity without burnout.

Education Track: Innovate. In this track, attendees will discover groundbreaking ideas and forward-thinking strategies from industry leaders that can redefine goals. Topics include:

Exploring Surfaces: The Value of Adding Solid Surface & Porcelain to Your Shop with Aaron Davis, Avonite Solid Surface and Todd Hibbs, Caesarstone and moderated by Tim Saddoris of Grand Onyx.

Marketing for Fabricators: Learn How to Show ’Em All You Got with Anthony Milia of Milia Marketing.

A Fabricator’s Inspiration | La Inspiracion de un Fabricador, a bilingual session that explores the journeys of two fabricators from humble beginnings who have become leaders in the industry, presented by Laura Grandlienard, ROCKin’teriors and Rodrigo Velázquez, Indeko.

Life Cycle of a Project, a panel discussion featuring award-winning designer Jennifer Farrell.

Education Track: Fabricate. In this track, dive into educational sessions that turn visions into reality. Whether it’s new skills, projects or products, attendees will leave with tangible insights and a toolkit for success. Topics include:

Safety First: Best Practices & Leadership in a Safe Shop with Tim Denzer, a leader in safety education programs at Cambria.

Eight Steps to Improving Your Sales Team’s Capacity with Rick Phelps of Synchronous Solutions.

Shop to Office Transition: How to Make It Work with Ed Young, Fabricator’s Business Coach.

OSHA Update: What to Expect in 2025 & Beyond presented by ISFA leadership and various industry experts.

Education Track: Dominate. In this track, attendees will establish powerful connections and gain exclusive insights that help overcome challenges and elevate successes. Topics include:

Policies, Practices & Protection: Does Your Handbook Have What It Takes? presented by human resources expert Wendy Christie.

Make Your Life Easier with Data-Driven Decision Making with market insights leader and president of Direct Opinions, Darlene Campagna.

Accountability in the Stone Industry with Jon Kaplan, stone fabrication consultant for Kaplan Consulting.

Recruiting & Retaining Stone Industry Talent with Bo Schwarz and Travis Sterrett of Bronwick Recruiting.

Networking Events: The conference will offer several dedicated networking opportunities that foster chances for attendees to connect with peers and industry leaders, including a welcome reception, partner party and offsite curated activities. The ISFA Recognition and Awards Luncheon will celebrate this year’s ISFA Award winners and other accolades.

Expo: The Expo will feature leading suppliers and manufacturers showcasing the latest tools, materials and equipment tailored for fabricators in the surfacing industry. Attendees can connect with product experts, demo new technologies and source materials for upcoming projects.

“We are thrilled to present an exciting and dynamic program that addresses the key challenges and opportunities facing our industry today,” said Marissa Bankert, executive director of ISFA. “Our goal is to provide fabricators with actionable insights, practical skills and valuable connections to help them thrive in this ever-evolving market. We want everyone — all kinds of fabricators from the shop floor to the leadership team — to walk away with something tangible. This event will enable attendees to focus on multiple ways to impact their businesses so that they can hit the ground running in 2025.”

Registration is open to members and nonmembers, and anyone interested in attending can find more details at www.ISFAnow.org/annual-conference. Those who register before September 20th can take advantage of early bird pricing. Registration fees include programming and activities listed on the agenda.