LAS VEGAS, NV – Lapitec will present an extensive range of luxury silica-free surfaces at The International Surface Event (TISE) – slated for January 28 to 30, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The surfaces are designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring exceptional technical performance and a uniquely tactile materiality. Lapitec will also unveil a new aesthetic, designed for the world of architecture and beyond, characterized by delicate tones enhanced with subtle full-body veining.