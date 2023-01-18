VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Over 500 brands will be showcasing their latest ceramic tiles, floor and wall tiles, bathroom equipment, natural stone, industrialized construction and machinery at Cevisama 2023. In total, almost 400 direct exhibitors will be presenting their new products at Cevisama 2023.

From February 27 to March 3, 2023, leading companies from different sectors of the industry will be showcasing their new products and trends to the trade and opinion leaders. They include renowned names such as Peronda, Roca, Baldocer, Keraben, Grupo STN, Aparici, Apavisa, Poalgi, Visobath, Macer, Tres, Ramón Soler, Schluter System, Raimondi, Arttros, Fila, IRSAP, Vitropixel and Cevica, among many others.





All of them choose Cevisama as their business forum and as the leading trade fair for the Spanish ceramics and bathroom equipment sector. Not surprisingly, Cevisama, which is celebrating its 39th anniversary, continues to be a mouthpiece and the best showcase for the ceramics and bathroom equipment industry, taking “Made in Spain” to every corner of the world.

"In addition, thanks to the support of the Valencian Regional Ministry of Sustainable Economy, next year we will be investing €1 million in Cevisama through the most powerful promotional campaign in our history, inviting thousands of VIP buyers from target countries in the sector to come to the event. This initiative will more than meet the expectations of buyers from all the firms in the ceramics and bathroom industry taking part in the fair", said Carmen Álvarez, Cevisama's director.

The buyers already invited include Spanish distributors and the main dealers in foreign markets where ceramics have a strong foothold or excellent growth potential, such as the USA, Germany, France, the UK and Canada, as well as trade visitors from the contract channel who are product opinion leaders and project developers.

A first-class Architecture Forum

Cevisama continues to shape the contents of the forthcoming fair. In addition to activities such as the Interior Designers Forum and the best stand and distribution awards, Cevisama will be hosting the best Architecture Forum it has put together in recent years, featuring three top architects, including the last two Pritzker Architecture Prize winners: Francis Kéré, who won in 2022, and Anne Lacaton, the winner in 2021, as well as David Chipperfield, one of the creators of the iconic 'Veles e Vents' building in Valencia’s marina.

In this sense, Carmen Alvarez, the event's director, stated that the confirmation of Kére, Chipperfield and Lacaton is excellent news: "This gives us an excellent line-up at the Architecture Forum, turning it into a world-class event thanks to their participation”. She also explained that Cevisama has always been committed to inviting leading figures from the world of architecture to the fair, providing visitors with a unique forum for discussion and learning. Álvarez added that the fair is “definitely” going to be a hit with all the clients, exhibitors and visitors participating in the event.