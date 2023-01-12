BETHLEHEM, PA -- The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), continues its partnership with DJ Carey, editorial director of C&G Media Group and CTC&G magazine. Serving one of the wealthiest markets in the US, CTC&G serves the designers, architects, custom home builders and high net-worth consumers featuring original articles focusing on spectacular homes, gardens, architecture, art and local real estate.

“It is always such a pleasure to introduce interior designers and architects to KBIS with our C&G Insider Tour. They leave inspired and more knowledgeable,” said DJ Carey, editorial director of CTC&G.

The brands selected for “C&G Insider Tour” at KBIS 2023 are as follows:

Airmada Drying Solutions

Bertazzoni

Caesarstone

Duravit

Häcker Kitchens

Infinity Drain

Kohler

Liebherr

Monogram

nobilia North America

ROBAM

Signature Kitchen Suite

True Residential

Watrline

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.