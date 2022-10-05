ALPHARETTA, GA --The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the destination for kitchen and bath design professionals, owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association is pleased to partner with DJ Carey, editorial director of C&G Media Group and CTC&G magazine, who will select a group of must-see KBIS exhibitors and products called “C&G Insider Tour at KBIS”. Serving one of the wealthiest markets in the US, CTC&G serves the designers, architects, custom home builders and high net worth consumers featuring original articles focusing on spectacular homes, gardens, architecture, art and local real estate.

“I am excited to bring back our C&G Insider Tour at KBIS 2023," shared DJ Carey, editorial director of CTC&G. “This tour offers an exclusive opportunity for kitchen & bath and interior designers, remodelers, architects and builders the chance to connect and see a vast array of new brands and products such as appliances, cabinetry, decorative plumbing, surfaces, lighting and more, all at one mega-location.”

Carey will select up to 13-15 KBIS exhibitors to be included in the program. Selections will be on demand, from the show floor, via QR codes located throughout the show and at selected exhibitor locations. To be considered, interested brands must submit an entry form nominating their product for review. The deadline to submit an entry form is December 23, 2022.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.