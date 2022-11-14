BETHLEHEM, PA-- The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), owner of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), announces the return of the KBTribeChat Progressive Tour, January 31, 2023, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Hosted by Stacy Garcia, founder of KBTribeChat, an impressive group of 30 from the K+B industry will tour the show floor and stop at various sponsored exhibitors. Each stop will offer tour participants insider perspectives on products and programs with some special gifts along the way.

Progressive KBtribeChat sponsors include:

Wellborn Cabinet (N1023)

Rev-A-Shelf (N825)

Signature Kitchen Suite (W3045)

The KBTribeChat hour, hosted by Beko USA, will take place from the show floor on Wednesday, February 1st from 11 am to12 pm (PDT) in booth W3401.

“Getting together with industry friends is one of my show highlights,” said Stacy Garcia, KBtribeChat founder. “Meeting in person strengthens the connections we make each week during our online KBtribeChat discussions. Sharing excitement over making discoveries together is a lot of fun and what our progressive event is all about!”

All participants of the progressive chat must be registered KBIS attendees. To learn more about sponsoring the progressive KBTribeChat tour and upcoming chat topics, visit KBTribeChat.com.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.