BETHLEHEM, PA – The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), announced Interior Design Society’s (IDS) second edition of its VIP Designer Experience, which is headed to Las Vegas, NV, for a multi-events program that is planned in partnership with Las Vegas Market (January 29 to February 2, 2023) and KBIS (January 31 to Febebruary 02, 2023).

“IDS is thrilled to bring the VIP Designer Experience to Las Vegas,” said IDS National Executive Director Jenny Cano. “Being able to experience both Las Vegas Market and KBIS will provide our members with unlimited resources and relationships that help propel their businesses forward.”

IDS’s 2023 edition of their VIP Designer Experience is created in partnership with International Market Centers Las Vegas Market and KBIS with the goal to bring designers who are unfamiliar with each event a curated VIP experience.

“We are so pleased IDS has decided to attend KBIS again this year,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “We enjoyed the opportunity to connect our members in 2022 and know the experience will be even better in 2023. KBIS 2023 is slated to be one of our strongest events ever with a filled show floor, 80+ learning opportunity programs and a number of really fun networking events on and off the show floor. We’re looking forward to being part of this energetic IDS program.”