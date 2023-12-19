HIGH POINT, NC -- The Interior Design Society (IDS) announces that registration is now open for the third edition of its VIP Designer Experience taking place at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), (February 27 to 29, 2024) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Award-winning California designer Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors, and IDS Tour Host since the tour's 2021 inception commented, “I am so excited to return for the third edition of IDS’ Designer Experience at KBIS! As a member of IDS, I am happy to welcome tour participants and to provide meaningful professional development experiences and personalized introductions to trusted brands who support interior designers.”

The Interior Design Society which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary is excited to kick off their Designer Experience @ KBIS 2024 on Tuesday, February 27th at 9:00 am for a complete VIP experience. IDS National’s Designer Experience is developed and led in partnership with IDS National’s Executive Director, Jenny Cano and Marketing Director, Maddie Landers, the tour’s producer Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, and the tour’s official host Wendy Glaister, principal and owner of Wendy Glaister Interiors. Adding to the success of these curated tours over the last two years recently earned Wendy the designation of 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.

IDS’s Designer Experience tour producer, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency commented, “I am so grateful for the recognition that Wendy and IDS have received on their Designer Experience tours at KBIS and what this opportunity offers the design community. It’s an honor to support IDS and work alongside Wendy, Jenny and Maddie to produce a multi-events program that delivers a first-class introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design while offering a completely curated and VIP Experience.”

Created in 2021 as a way to uplift and support IDS’s members, who may have been struggling in the midst of the pandemic, each tour delivers a world-class education and introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design during a VIP experience. During the tour, IDS members gain valuable industry knowledge as they dive into kitchen and bath design alongside fellow interior design professionals who maintain successful careers.

IDS National, Executive Director, Jenny Cano shares; “IDS is excited to be bringing its members back to KBIS for another Designer Experience Tour and to continue working with our Host, Wendy Glaister, who offers her considerable expertise in the Kitchen & Bath Industry as she shares her insider tips and strategies to propel design businesses forward.”

IDS’s Designer Experience KBIS tour is structured for (8 to 10) stops where each hand-picked exhibitor at KBIS meets with (20 to 25) designers and highlights their company’s products, features, and benefits during a (15 to 20) minute presentation. The tour provides valuable touch points with all aspects of Kitchen & Bath design including but not limited to appliances, hardware, venting, plumbing fixtures, etc. Each year IDS’s tour is followed by a special group activity hosted by a brand. In addition, Wendy sets special time aside for mentoring and coaching of tour attendees…addressing specific and general concerns, sharing her best practices and offering encouragement.

For KBIS exhibitor registration, brands can sign up by visiting the IDS Designer Experience landing page and to learn about partnering with IDS visit: https://interiordesignsociety.org/sponsors.