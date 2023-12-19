HIGH POINT, NC -- The Interior Design Society (IDS) announces that registration is now open for the third edition of its VIP Designer Experience taking place at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), (February 27 to 29, 2024) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Award-winning California designer Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors, and IDS Tour Host since the tour's 2021 inception commented, “I am so excited to return for the third edition of IDS’ Designer Experience at KBIS! As a member of IDS, I am happy to welcome tour participants and to provide meaningful professional development experiences and personalized introductions to trusted brands who support interior designers.”
The Interior Design Society which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary is excited to kick off their Designer Experience @ KBIS 2024 on Tuesday, February 27th at 9:00 am for a complete VIP experience. IDS National’s Designer Experience is developed and led in partnership with IDS National’s Executive Director, Jenny Cano and Marketing Director, Maddie Landers, the tour’s producer Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, and the tour’s official host Wendy Glaister, principal and owner of Wendy Glaister Interiors. Adding to the success of these curated tours over the last two years recently earned Wendy the designation of 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.
IDS’s Designer Experience tour producer, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency commented, “I am so grateful for the recognition that Wendy and IDS have received on their Designer Experience tours at KBIS and what this opportunity offers the design community. It’s an honor to support IDS and work alongside Wendy, Jenny and Maddie to produce a multi-events program that delivers a first-class introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design while offering a completely curated and VIP Experience.”