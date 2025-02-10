LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) brings together the most influential voices in the field, and is excited to partner with more than 25 leading influencers to this year’s show. By following along on social media, attendees and audiences alike will gain insider perspectives on the most exciting innovations, luxurious finds and international brands -- helping them navigate the show and stay informed on the latest advancements shaping the industry.

For the 13th year, the Designhounds Influencer Network returns to KBIS, offering a dynamic platform for industry-leading designers and digital creators to discover innovations, engage with top brands and share exclusive insights with their social media audiences. With each Designhound bringing a unique perspective, this long-standing program by M2 Connect amplifies fresh voices and networks within the show.

This year, 20 carefully selected Designhounds will dive into KBIS, attending exclusive events sponsored by KBIS, Signature Kitchen Suite, NKBA Global Connect and Compac Surfaces, while documenting their journey across digital platforms. Between events, they will explore the show floor, identifying standout innovations to award their Designhounds Favorite Finds. Each influencer will select five exceptional products, brands or booths, capturing a selfie with their picks to qualify. Exhibitors are welcome to celebrate their recognition by sharing the awards on social media.

“We are honored to continue our partnership as KBIS’ official design influencer partner for the 13th consecutive year and thrilled to introduce a fresh group of Designhounds -- many of whom will be experiencing KBIS for the first time,” said Veronika Miller, CEO of M2 Connect and founder of the Designhounds Influencer Network. “Over the course of four nights and three days filled with design and innovation, our team will explore the show floor, uncover standout products for their official ‘Favorite Finds,’ and highlight exciting new introductions from sponsor brands and beyond.”

Follow their KBIS journey with #designhoundsKBIS and #DHfavoritefinds.