LAS VEGAS, NV -- For the 12th year, the Designhounds Influencer Network returns to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) to search the show floor for notable finds and connect brands on site with a wide and eager social media audience. With each Designhound bringing a unique perspective, this long-standing program by M2 Connect offers fresh voices and networks to the show.

This year, a carefully selected group of 20 Designhounds will boast packed schedules and attend events sponsored by KBIS, Signature Kitchen Suite, West Lake Royal Building Products, NKBA Global Connect and COMPAC Surfaces in order to unlock all that KBIS has to offer for their social media followers. Between events, influencers will have time to explore independently, gathering intel in order to award their Designhounds Favorite Finds, in which each “hound” selects five products, brands and/or booths to bestow the honor. To qualify a product as a Favorite Find, influencers must upload a selfie with their selections, and exhibitors may wish to present their awards via social media at their discretion.

“We are deeply honored to be KBIS’ official design influencer partner for a 12th year running and are excited to bring a new group of Designhounds, the majority of whom have never attended KBIS, to the show for four nights and three design- and innovation-filled days,” said Veronika Miller, CEO M2 Connect and founder Designhounds Influencer Network. “Our team will be scouring the show floor for their official “Favorite Finds” and will meet with and cover new product introductions from sponsor brands and from around the show in general.”

Beyond exploring exhibitor booths, influencers will visit NEXTStage for two events. The first, on Tuesday, February 27th at 11:00 a.m., will be a panel hosted by Miller titled “Designhounds Presents: A Different Kind of Wellness - Return to Purpose” and tackle the next steps in wellness conversations by emphasizing the importance of personal growth and authenticity as a designer. Immediately following the panel at 12:00 p.m., influencers will attend DesignBites, in which 10 hand-selected brands will pitch their products to the audience and panel of judges. Designhounds will be able to cast their vote as audience members to award the People’s Pick and familiarize themselves with these cutting-edge brands as they set their free time schedules and make their own discoveries around the show.

Designhounds Class of 2024 | Follow their KBIS journey with #designhoundsKBIS and DHfavoritefinds

● Alyce Lopez

● Ashley Ross

● Donna Fedor

● Jaclyn Isaac

● Jana Donohoe

● Jennifer Burt

● Joy Maier

● Juliana Ewer

● Julie Ann Baur

● Keffie Lancaster

● Kelsey Roberts

● Kevie Murphy

● Lauren O’Donnell