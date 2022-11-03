BETHLEHEM, PA -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), representing nearly 50,000 kitchen and bath industry professionals and owner of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), announces the return of the German Pavilion to KBIS 2023 in Las Vegas. In cooperation with the German Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM) and the Association of Modern Kitchen (AMK), the 11,000-square-foot pavilion will showcase 13 manufacturers of German kitchen and bath products and services. The pavilion is organized by Leipzig Messe International, one of the biggest fair organizers in Germany and supported by the German government.

“We are so pleased to welcome our Global Connect strategic alliance partners VDM, AMK and their members back to KBIS,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “Their commitment to the 2023 show with this significant pavilion presence demonstrates the importance of North America to the growth of the global kitchen and bath marketplace. We, at the NKBA, are excited to be a part of this important initiative.”

Participating German Pavilion Brands at KBIS 2023

The pavilion, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will connect KBIS attendees with the newest German kitchen innovations in technologies, materials, finishes, installation capabilities and configurations in one central location. KBIS is scheduled to occur from January 31st to February 2nd. Participants of the German Pavilion include:

Ballerina-Küchen H.-E. Ellersiek GmbH

Bauteam GmbH

Burnout

Elektra GmbH

Hettich

Häcker

Imos

in2aqua GmbH

Kessebohmer USA Inc.

Nobilia

Vauth-Sagel Systemtechnik GmbH & Co.KG

W. Kirchhoff

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.