ALPHARETTA, GA -- The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), owners of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), announce the return of the KBIS 2023 Virtual Media Preview. This remote preview event, presented via video, will give members of the media – worldwide - a sneak peek at some of the industry’s newest product innovations. The KBIS 2023 Virtual Media Preview will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 12 p.m. eastern.

“We are pleased to continue the Virtual Media Preview for KBIS 2023. This is a great platform exclusively for members of the media,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “The preview provides a dedicated time for a select number of brands to introduce their new innovative products. It’s also a way for those brands to set the pace for an exciting on-site experience.”

Applications Are Open – Exhibitors May Self-Nominate

Non-sponsored spots for the Virtual Media Tour are open to all KBIS 2023 exhibitors. To apply to participate, KBIS exhibitors must complete the media tour online application. Applications will be accepted through November 4, 2022.

Non-sponsoring exhibitor participants are selected through a brand-blind review by select media. Brands interested in securing one of a few sponsored spots should contact their KBIS representative or kbis@whitegood.com. All selected exhibitors must be prepared to supply a 3–5-minute video as part of their presentation package.

“The KBIS Virtual Media Preview provided an opportunity to share the innovations Cosentino was debuting at KBIS to new audiences beyond those on the show floor, reaching media and designers who may not have been able to stop by our booth,” shared Sabrina Lacle, public relations manager, Cosentino North America, 2022 Virtual Media Preview participant. “We appreciated the flexibility of the virtual format, which also allowed international spokespeople to participate.”

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.