LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) announces the return of the Hard Hat Media Tour, a VIP early access experience for accredited journalists, as well as DesignBites, which is the ultimate product showdown with brands introducing launches live in a three-minute pitch. Both 2024 show events are incredible opportunities for brands to connect with visitors and the industry community as well as spotlight their innovations.

“The Hard Hat Media Tour is an amazing opportunity for the media to get an exclusive first look at what KBIS exhibitors have to offer. We always work to create an exciting experience as well as support our media partners with opportunities to see visionary products,” said Suzie Williford, NKBA executive vice president & chief strategy officer. “DesignBites is wonderfully interactive with fast-paced pitches from top brands about their new products. The energy from the presentations is contagious and brings even more awareness to groundbreaking ideas. Everyone is competing for the title of ‘Brand with the Biggest Bite.’”

Hard Hat Media Tour

NKBA and KBIS are pleased to present the 2024 Hard Hat Media Tour where a curated selection of exhibitors will showcase their newest products to a group of invite-only influential media. Brands receive 10 minutes to present their product story and showcase their unique booths. This will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Exhibitors can self-nominate for the tour’s seven available spots and will be vetted by a team of high-profile media. The chosen exhibitors will be announced in early December. The application for brands to self-nominate is available at: Hard Hat Media Tour (smartsheet.com) and due by November 17, 2023.

TOTO is the title sponsor supporting the event and Signature Kitchen Suite is the breakfast sponsor.

DesignBites

DesignBites will return for KBIS 2024 with another round of high-energy presentations detailing the latest designs and products for the kitchen and bath marketplace. Each exhibitor will give a three-minute product pitch with a short graphic slideshow, followed by a Q&A. It’s the fastest way for brands to get the word out on their newest items. The dynamic head-to-head brand competition will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. on KBIS NEXTStage (South Hall).

There will be nine to 10 brands in total, with the most innovative product selected by a panel composed of media and Designhounds, a close-knit network of interior, kitchen and bath design professionals. The winner will receive the “Brand with the Biggest Bite” award. The crowd will also be asked to vote in real time to choose the “People’s Pick” award. The application form can be found at: DesignBites Live 2024 Entry Form (smartsheet.com) and is due January 10, 2024.