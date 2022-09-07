ALPHARETTA, GA -- The 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the destination for kitchen and bath design professionals today announced Amy Hornby has rejoined the Kitchen Bath Industry Show (KBIS) management team as associate show director.

An industry professional with 25 years of experience, Hornby has been instrumental in the growth of many large-scale events throughout her career and brings a proven track record of successful management and revenue generation to her new role. She had previously been with the KBIS brand for nine years.

Hornby has worked in the conference and event planning world since 1996, beginning as an executive assistant for AmericasMart Atlanta. In 1999 she joined Emerald Expositions as a show coordinator with Surf Expo, the largest and longest-running board sports and beach/resort lifestyle trade show in the world where she generated $4+million in annual booth and sponsorship sales.

In 2014, Hornby became the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show sales manager and in 2017 she assumed the associate show director position for KBIS as well as Emerald Expositions’ Marine Military Expos. From 2020-2022, Hornby worked as an Emerald Expositions Key Accounts Director working with top customers on both CEDIA Expo and KBIS. The past six months, Hornby was the sales director at Emerald Expositions’ NY NOW instilling best practices and managing the sales team.

“We are excited to have Amy rejoin KBIS as the associate show director. Amy is a positive advocate not only for the show, but also for the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), and our partnership with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Her outstanding record of success gives us great confidence in her ability to build and strengthen the show and carry that momentum forward,” said Brian Pagel, executive vice president business development, Emerald Expositions.

Hornby is a University of Georgia graduate, an active community volunteer, and an accomplished distance runner who has completed numerous half marathons.