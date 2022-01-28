LE SUEUR, MN -- Cambria, the industry leader of American-made quartz surfaces, will be exhibiting at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), which takes place in Orlando, FL, from February 8th to 10th. Cambria will showcase endless inspiration and innovation to dealers, retailers, designers, builders and other industry attendees. This will be Cambria’s 17th KBIS show with a booth experience and event activations.

Cambria will be exhibiting at booth #W1961 in the West Building at the Orange County Convention Center. The 4,200-square-foot immersive space will feature innovative fabrication techniques, stunning designs and compelling educational content throughout the show. Highlights include:

New designs added to Cambria’s distinctive and expansive palette. All of Cambria’s designs are American made, maintenance free and sustainably produced within a secure supply chain. The launch event will be broadcast live on IGTV on Tuesday, February 8th, at 11 a.m. EST. Follow along @cambriasurfaces.

Innovative fabrication techniques , such as backlighting, thermoforming and bookmatching that showcase Cambria beyond the surface and into unique and innovative applications.

Noteworthy applications , like fireplace and shower surrounds, wall cladding and furniture applications, as well as a new piece from a collaboration with Minnesota-based furniture retailer Room & Board.

Show off your paddle skills during the in-booth ping-pong challenge played on a custom ping-pong table crafted entirely from Cambria, daily from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST.

Panel discussion on "The Future of Home," with industry experts Summer Kath, executive vice president of Design at Cambria; Danny Seo, editor in chief of Naturally, Danny Seo; and Phil Kean of Phil Kean Design Group (Tuesday., February 8th at 2:30 p.m. EST).

Ask the Expert social series, featuring:

Bruce Gebhart, regional vice president at Cambria - Shower Installations (Tuesday, February 8th at 2 p.m. EST) Brad Leavitt, principal at ATF Construction, and Summer Kath, executive vice president of Design at Cambria - Innovative Applications (Wednesday, February 9th at 11 a.m. EST) Kelli Lamb, editorial director of Rue magazine, and Summer Kath, executive vice president of Design at Cambria - Inspirational Mood Boards (Wednesday, February 9th at 2 p.m. EST)

A Voices from the Industry session will be available to KBIS attendees on-demand:

Confessions of a Former Marble Snob, testimonials from interior designers led by Summer Kath, executive vice president of Design at Cambria, to discuss why quartz has become their go-to surface material.

Legend of Cambria bold graphics, messaging and visuals to support the larger campaign for Cambria’s brand origin film.

“Cambria is thrilled to be back at KBIS, safely and in person, showcasing the latest and best in the quartz industry,” said Arik Tendler, chief sales officer at Cambria. “From new design previews to innovative fabrication techniques and surface applications, Cambria’s booth aims to be a source of inspiration and a driver of new ideas for the kitchen and bath industry.”

The Cambria booth will showcase 35 stunning designs in various applications, including 22 eye-catching 11-foot rotating slabs allowing visitors to immerse themselves into Cambria’s dynamic products. Additional applications on display will include: