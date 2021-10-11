HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) today announced the extension of FREE show floor registration for the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS): Where the Future is Defined through October 15, 2021. The annual event, owned by the NKBA and produced by Emerald Expositions, is the largest North American trade expo and networking opportunity for kitchen and bath industry professionals.

Building on the success of a nine-year partnership with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) to create Design & Construction Week® (DCW), KBIS and IBS will co-locate at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, FL., from February 8 to 10, 2022. The two shows are expected to feature over 800,000 net square feet of exhibit space and showcase more than 1,000 design and construction brands.

Sign up for KBIS at https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowKBI221/; NKBA members register for free through October 15, 2021.

Creating a Safe Environment

The NKBA and Emerald Expositions are committed to creating an event experience where customers, partners and employees can safely and effectively conduct business in person and as a result, will be following the CDC COVID-19 health and safety measures and protocols. A detailed list of precautionary measures being implemented for KBIS 2022 can be found in the KBIS Health & Safety Plan on the KBIS website.

“The health and safety of all who engage with us during KBIS 2022 is our number one priority and, as such, we are continually monitoring the status of COVID-19 Delta variant and CDC guidelines. We will communicate any updates should policies change.”

In addition, the host site of KBIS 2022, the OCCC, was one of the first facilities in the country to receive the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) Star™ accreditation on outbreak prevention, response and recovery. Since receiving this distinction, the OCCC has instituted the industry’s highest standards for cleaning and disinfecting.

KBIS: More Diverse and Substantial

The KBIS 2022 expo will include over 380,500 net square feet and feature an expected 450 exhibitors, including legacy brands like GE Appliances, Kohler and SKS. Additionally, more than 40 new exhibitors such as Lefroy Brooks and CopperSmith will occupy nearly 20,000 net square feet. More than 85 global brands from Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, China, Mexico and Poland will also be present, showcasing unique and unusual products not typically found at the event.

“We are very much looking forward to getting the industry back together at the start of the new year,” said Suzie Williford, NKBA EVP & CSO. “KBIS is not only a place for old friends and colleagues to have the chance to catch up, but also a chance for new faces to become part of this talented and inclusive community.”

“We’ve had such a great turnout in Orlando in past years and are excited to host this much-anticipated event in person again,” said Jason McGraw, CAE, CTS, group vice president, KBIS and CEDIA Expo, Emerald. “KBIS 2022 is slated to be one of the most impactful events of the industry, filled with the latest innovative products and programming. We strongly recommend attendees register early to take advantage of discounted registration and hotel rates.”

Register Early and Save

Expo Only

October 15: registration is free for NKBA members, $50 for non-members;

October 16 to December 10: Early Bird Rates — $50 for NKBA members, $100 for non-members;

December 11 to February 7: Advance Rates — $100 for NKBA members, $175 for non-members;

$100 for NKBA members, $175 for non-members; February 8 to10: Onsite Rates — $150 for NKBA members, $225 for non-members.

Expo + VFTI Conference

Expo and three-day VFTI pass (access to all sessions plus on-demand program): $350 for NKBA members, $525 for non-members.

Pricing and package details for KBIS and the NKBA conference are available now on the show’s registration page.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.