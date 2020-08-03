(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) announced today plans for the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in February are moving forward to include a new omni-experience format. KBIS, which is the largest North American trade show dedicated to the kitchen and bath market, is scheduled for February 9-11, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. In addition to the onsite experience in Orlando, KBIS 2021 is expanding its presence through the integration of a new live virtual program over the three-day event to provide attendees access to exclusive show content all-year long.

“These are extraordinary times. KBIS 2021 is going to have a unique look and feel,” says Suzie Williford, executive vice president, industry relations and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “We are fully intending to host an in-person event. As long as we are able to safely bring our industry together for this extraordinary event, we will. For those who are unable to be there in person, we will bring KBIS to you.”

These virtual experiences are available to all show attendees and exhibitors and are designed to help bridge the gap with those unable to attend KBIS in person. The virtual component will be used to amplify educational content, exhibitor product launches, as well as a variety of networking opportunities. Show details are in the final planning stages with the new programming scheduled to be announced shortly.

“The Emerald and NKBA teams are talking with our exhibitors and attendees every day and I can confidently say, our industry is ready to rebound,” says Amy Hornby, KBIS show director. “Many of our legacy brands including Miele and Cosentino, as well as newer exhibitors like nobilia are confirmed to exhibit and are looking forward to connecting with their clients. We have also signed several new partners which we are excited to share with you in a few weeks.”

KBIS 2021 features hundreds of returning and new exhibitors across two halls, along with a full complement of educational offerings including the NKBA Voices from the Industry series.

Health & Safety

Health and safety are a critical component for KBIS 2021. Leaders from the NKBA and show producer, Emerald, are working diligently with convention center executives, vendors and state and local authorities to design the in-person experience. A corporate-wide preparedness plan with comprehensive health and safety guidelines and protocols have been established to provide attendees with the safest experience possible.

“At this time, all attendees, exhibitors, speakers, sponsors and partners are required to wear face masks inside the Convention Center and maintain appropriate social distance,” says Hornby. “Masks will be available at registration upon request.”

Additional safety measures include:

Increased hand sanitizer stations positioned through-out the convention center

positioned through-out the convention center Daily, heightened cleaning of all public spaces , exhibit halls, meeting rooms and registration areas

, exhibit halls, meeting rooms and registration areas Contactless registration process with remote badge printing

with remote badge printing All show floor aisles will be single directional to help manage traffic flow and encourage social distancing

to help manage traffic flow and encourage social distancing Exhibitors are encouraged to design open booths to allow for open entry and exit points

These plans may adapt and change in order to effectively limit potential spread.

"We know it is crucial that we provide regular updates about KBIS 2021 to help all of our attendees make plans. As we've seen over the last six months, situations can change overnight," says Williford. "As show organizers, we are working to apply what we learn in this new environment to produce a safe and successful experience for everyone."

Additional information regarding the show, as well as travel and accommodations, is available on KBIS.com in the COVID-19 Resource Center.

Downloadable Resources

Emerald Preparedness, Prevention & Response Plan

Exhibitor Best Practices

KBIS 2021 Logo



Registration

Registration for KBIS 2021 opens on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, on KBIS.com. Registration is free for the month of September for all NKBA members. Those who register for the onsite experience in Orlando are automatically registered for the virtual experience.