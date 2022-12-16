BETHLEHEM, PA -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) revealed today that the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) attendee registration numbers for 2023 are pacing significantly above pre-2020 levels when the show was last held in Las Vegas. The annual event, owned by the NKBA and produced by Emerald, is the largest North American trade expo and networking opportunity for kitchen and bath industry professionals.

Key KBIS stats to date:

Attendee registration ahead of 2020 (+23%); a trend that began as soon as registration opened

475 exhibitors with over 100 new to the show

400,000+ net square feet of exhibitor space

44% of registered attendees are new to KBIS

84% of attendees make the final decision, recommendation, or influence in purchasing kitchen & bath products

48% of attendees are company executives (President/CEO, Owner, Partner, General Manager, Executive)

75% of attendees design or specify kitchen and bath projects 13.98% Kitchen & Bath Design Firm 10.49% Builder 9.98% Remodeler 8.2% Interior Design Firm 7.9% Kitchen & Bath Dealer 7.18% Cabinet Shop 5.37% Independent Design Firm 5.21% Plumbing Wholesaler 4.58% Home Design Showroom 3.71% Independent Mfg.’s Rep Firm 23.4% Other



Held January 31 to February 2, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, KBIS will again co-locate with the International Builders’ Show (IBS) for the 10th Annual Design & Construction Week (DCW). The opportunities for design, construction and home improvement professionals will further benefit from both the National Hardware Show and Las Vegas Market co-dating with DCW.

NAHB’s IBS show attendee registrations are also pacing ahead of the 2020 show same weeks out from the event.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.