HACKETTSTOWN, NJ --The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), representing close to 50,000 kitchen and bath industry professionals and owners of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, announce NKBA Global Connect programming at KBIS 2022. Geared to international manufacturers and distributors interested in learning more about the North American kitchen and bath marketplace, these programs will be featured on the stage February 8 to 10, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

International Delegation Tours

The NKBA is hosting three different delegation tours – one for guests from the United Kingdom, one for German guests and a third for guests from other regions. Each tour will be limited to 15 VIP’s allowing for involvement in events and programs on and off the KBIS show floor including show houses, VIP cocktail gatherings, the NKBA Design + Industry Awards Ceremony, the NKBA State of the Industry event, KBIS NeXT Stage preferred seating and more. NKBA Global Connect subscribers are invited at no charge. Non-members will incur a fee of $750. NKBA Global Connect Alliance Partners may send two persons at no charge. Interested participants should reach out to globalconnect@nkba.org.

NKBA Global Connect Pavilion

The NKBA Global Connect pavilion was conceived to give new to KBIS International brands the opportunity to “toe-dip” exhibiting at the show. This 30- x 50-foot pavilion, managed by NKBA Global Connect, offers eight international manufacturers 5- x 10-foot turn-key kiosks to introduce and demonstrate their products. Additionally, the pavilion will host a presentation stage and lounge where five programs each day will discuss “go-to-market strategies, profiling of interior and kitchen and bath designers, the current North American market outlook as well as feature brand presentations from each of the kiosk participants. Interested exhibitors should contact globalconnect@nkba.org.

“We launched our first NKBA Global Connect Delegation at KBIS 2020 and it was a resounding success,” said Suzie Williford, EVP, chief strategy officer, NKBA. “I’m so pleased our Strategic Alliance partners, AMK/VDM of Germany, BMA and the BiKBBi from the UK have expressed a desire to participate in additional International delegations. Additionally, NKBA is very much looking forward to assisting those new to KBIS International brands with a road map for exhibiting at KBIS. We’re excited by the early response to the concept.”

