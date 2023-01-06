BETHLEHEM, PA -- The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) is pleased to announce the 2023 KBIS exhibitors selected to participate in the high-energy KBIS NEXT Stage program –DesignBites. This not to be missed event will take place at 12:00 PM CT on January 31, 2023. Selected brands represent a cross-section of new-to-market and larger, established brands. The line-up is sure to set the tone for the many innovations featured across the show floor.

“We continue to be inspired by the many new and established brands who are driving our industry,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for the NKBA. “DesignBites is a great program for brands to showcase their new products directly in front of the media, influencers and more!”

Meet the KBIS 2023 DesignBites Exhibitors:

Beko

Brondell

Fotile

Fulgor Milano

LG Electronics Inc

Moen

nobilia North America

One Click Contractor

ROBAM

NKBA LIVE Virtual Programming

Up to six brands will be invited to present on the NKBA channel - NKBA Live in January 2023. This virtual opportunity gives KBIS brands a chance to preview their newest, most innovative products before the show begins. These brands will be reviewed by the influencer group – Designhounds – at the close of the NKBA LIVE event. They will select one finalist who will join the line-up to present on the KBIS NEXT Stage, January 31, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm.

Live on the KBIS Next Stage

A total of 10 exhibiting brands will have the opportunity to tell their new, innovative product story in a three-minute presentation to the audience, utilizing three to five slides as part of their presentation, hosted by Day 1 Host, Arianne Bellizaire of Arianne Bellizaire Interiors, LLC.

A Q&A will follow each presentation, conducted by a “shark” panel comprising influencers and media.

Two prizes will be awarded; one to the brand with the “Biggest Bite” (most innovative product) and two to a People’s Pick Award (judged in real-time by the audience for their favorite or most entertaining presentation).

Free Lunch for Attending Media

DesignBites will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm on the KBIS NEXT Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Members of the media who RSVP to attend DesignBites will receive a complimentary boxed lunch and reserved seating at the stage area. Contact KBIS@whitegood.com to RSVP.