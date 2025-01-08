VITÓRIA, BRAZIL -- Brazil will return to the Kitchen and Bath Business Show (KBIS), North America's largest kitchen and bath design event, in 2025. This will reaffirm its position as a global leader in the natural stone sector. In its second consecutive participation, the country will present the “It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone” exhibit, located in the South Hall, designed to impress and solidify Brazil’s relevance in the international market.

This participation is part of the program of the same name, developed by the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The exhibit, conceived by the renowned Uruguayan design firm La Agencia, was designed to highlight Brazil's unparalleled geodiversity -- the most extensive on the planet. This unique characteristic positions Brazil as a global reference in natural stone production (the country ranks as the fourth-largest producer and fifth-largest exporter worldwide), meeting the most demanding requirements of designers, architects and specifiers around the globe.

Seven leading companies in the Brazilian natural stone sector have embraced the mission of once again showcasing Brazil's prominence at KBIS: Brasigran, Brothers in Granite, Decolores, Granos, Magban, Nova Aurora and Zucchi Stones. Together, they will bring to the event the diversity, quality, beauty, innovation, and sustainability that define Brazil's natural stone products.

The materials selected for the pavilion reflect the care, sophistication and excellence of Brazilian marbles, granites and quartzites:

Flooring: MagBlanc (Magban) – matte finish

Wall: Terracota (Granos) – brushed finish

Countertop: Vitória Régia (Brasigran) – brushed finish

Enhancing the space, the furnishings will feature iconic materials such as Aurora Blue (Nova Aurora), Oslo (Brasigran), Cristallo Illuminatis (Brothers in Granite), Matterhorn (Zucchi), Splendido and Bronzite (Decolores), and Aurora Green (Nova Aurora), showcasing the wide range of creative possibilities offered by Brazilian natural stones.

KBIS 2025 will take place from February 25th to 27th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. In 2024, the event attracted over 41,500 registered attendees and 670 exhibitors. This year, the exhibition floor will expand by 10%, further reinforcing its importance in the global market.

Brazil’s presence at KBIS aims to connect Brazilian natural stones directly with key specifiers, designers, architects and North American professionals. “The goal is to establish our natural stones as a symbol of quality, sustainability and exceptional design -- highlighting their unique beauty compared to competing products like artificial surfaces,” said Centrorochas President Tales Machado.

“At KBIS 2025, we will celebrate Brazil’s unparalleled geodiversity and strengthen our ties with the international market, demonstrating to the world that our natural stones are more than mere materials,” said the sectoral project manager, Thiago Fukuda. “They are true works of art.”