VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Less waste, more efficient, quick and sustainable. Industrialized construction is slowly gaining supporters in the sector, not just because it is more environmentally friendly but also because it offers the potential to reduce production costs and use innovative methodologies, breaking with the more traditional methods of construction.

The new concept will have its own space at Cevisama 2023, the leading fair for the ceramic tile, bathroom and natural stone sector, which takes place at Feria Valencia from February 27th to March 3rd. The new Arquitectonics offers fresh content for Cevisama and the opportunity for professionals to find out about the latest trends in the industry. The space will therefore feature big brands that are already working on this type of construction, plus an example of a home created entirely by using this type of technique.

Novodecor By Reymansa Core System, Tarimatec, Iberpoligraph, Cronotectura Steel, Frame and Imnove Industrialización Modular, all at the cutting edge of the industry, will be at Cevisama showing new materials, systems and R+D+i processes related to industrialized construction.

A powerful discussion forum

This new section of the fair will also include a powerful discussion forum aimed at the construction sector. Led by prominent professionals, the discussions will address issues such as bioconstruction, industrialization in construction, new materials, the circular economy and sustainability as the key to the future.

New materials and industrialization for tourism

On Wednesday, March 1st, the spotlight will be on new materials and the opportunities industrialization offers for tourism.

The first event of the day will be at 11.30: a presentation on flexible, dry refurbishment as part of a business plan for hotels, given jointly by Teresa Sapey (Teresa Sapey), Gema Alfaro (Alfaro-Manriqye), Juan Ranchal (Janfri / Ranchal) and Jordi Cuenca (Verum Arquitectura Hoteles).

The 4 p.m. session will address opportunities derived from industrialization in the tourism sector, with speakers including Daniel Mayo (Vivood), Antonio Peláez (Hotel Convento La Magdalena), Ángel Zaragoza and Borja Costa (Room Wine) and Pilar Rodríguez (NH Hoteles). A round table discussion will follow.

The future: sustainability and the circular economy

The new Architectonics program will begin its final day with a fascinating session: House-making factories. Production potential. Ángel Alfocea (Wes), Sergio Baragaño (Room2030), Jesús Herranz (Viraje / Ubiko) and Manuel Lobo (Xilonor / Finsa) will analyse the new industry and the advantages it will bring in the near future. A round table discussion will follow.

To bring this first discussion forum on industrialized construction to a close, Eduardo Gutiérrez (ON-A), Sonia Hernández (Arquitectura Sana), Arturo Fernández (Construcia) and Zdenka Lara (Eco-one) will talk about bioconstruction and the circular economy, two issues set to mark out the future. After their session there will be a discussion panel, led by Daniel Guzmaz (Ecohub), Alfons Ventura (GBCE), Felipe Pich-Aguilera (Picharchitects), Clara Plata (City Málaga) and Fernando Olba (Olba A+U).