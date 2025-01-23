PENDLETON, SC -- Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will be giving live demonstrations during The International Surface Event (tise), slated for January 28 to 30, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Industry veteran Scott Carothers will be on the TISE Theater Main Stage (#3509) and Matt Welner CTI on the TISE Demo Stage (#5774).

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, January 28th

Main Stage (10:30 to11 a.m.): “Finishers…What do they need to know?”

Demo Stage (12:30 to 1 p.m.): “Finishers Add Value”

Wednesday, January 29th

Main Stage (10:30 to 11 a.m.): “Learn what you don’t know about the CTI hands-on test!”

Demo Stage (12:30 to 1 p.m.): “CTI Test Secrets Revealed”

Thursday, January 30th