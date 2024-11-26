PENDLETON, SC -- The annual Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) online auction is scheduled for December 2 through 7, 2024, and includes a broad assortment of tile installation products, materials, fishing experiences and more to bid on -- valued at over $52,000. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the CTEF, allowing it to further support its mission.

“Our goal with the online auction is to ensure it includes tile installation products and materials that tile installers and contractors know, love and depend on,” said Brad Denny, CTEF executive director. “They can stock up on their favorite products and materials and directly benefit CTEF so this foundation can continue to provide ceramic tile education and installer certification.”

The CTEF online auction includes many items relevant to tile installation professionals. Donated by tile and stone industry supporters, suppliers and manufacturers, these items include among others:

Tools such as mixers, grinders, saws, cutters, tool kits, trowels, nippers, suction cups and knee pads.

Materials including tile, underlayment, mortar, shower components, waterproofing and grout.

Gift certificates.

Fishing Experience packages.

Online courses.

NTCA membership packages.

Consulting packages.

And more!

2024 auction sponsors include Arto, Blanke, BOE, Built with Foam, Cortag, Custom Building Products, Daltile, DW Sanders, Edge Kit Strips, HB Fuller/TEC, JLC Consulting, Laticrete, MAPEI, MLT, Nemo Power Tools, Noble Company, National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), Portobello, Progress Profiles, ProKnees, QEP, Schluter, SIKA Tile, The Tile Doctor, Tile ProSource and University of CTS.

CTEF gratefully acknowledges the participation of the 2023 auction sponsors: Ardex, Blanke, Cortag, Crossville, Custom Building Products, Daltile, DW Sanders, Flo FX, Floor and Décor, IQ Powertools, JLC Consulting, Laticrete, MAPEI, Marshalltown Tools, Nemo Tools, Noble Company, NTCA, ProKnees, QEP, RR Donnelly, Rubi Tools, Russo Trading, Schluter, SIKA Tile, Steele Mixers, The Tile Shop, Tile ProSource, University of CTS and Wedi.

Those interested in participating in the online auction can do so via their computer, via text or by contacting Cathey McAlister at CTEF. Bidding is free. The first step is to register at https://www.accelevents.com/e/CTEF-Auction-2024. Participants do not need to wait until the auction starts to do so.

The CTEF aims to improve the tile industry through installer certification, education, training and participation in the development of nationally recognized standards and methods. It exists based on income generated through in-person training, hands-on certification event fees and tile industry sponsorship. CTEF relies significantly on fundraising efforts.

For more information, including how to bid using the different options for bidding, go to https://www.ceramictilefoundation.org/blog/ctef-online-auction.