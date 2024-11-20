Silicosis is a hot topic these days – especially in areas such as California and Australia. But overall, the majority of North American fabricators realize it is critical to maintain a clean and safe working environment for their employees. In addition to enforcing safety checks and procedures, the material being cut is also being taken into consideration.

Stone World caught up with James Amendola, CEO Neolith Americas and Sergi Vendrells, CEO of Aurea Stone, to learn what kind of investments in research and development these industry leaders have been making to offer silica-free and low-silica products to their customers.

SW: What type of research did you conduct to come up with a silica-free/low-silica product?

JA: At Neolith, our research focused on pioneering sintered stone technology using all-natural raw materials. We have long been committed to reducing crystalline silica, as evidenced by our existing low-silica products; our entire portfolio is already under 9% silica content, only present in the form of impurities from our raw materials. Neolith does not have crystalline silica as an ingredient in its formulation in any of our products.

Our latest innovation represents a significant advancement, achieving a silica-free formula in selected products, prioritizing the well-being of those involved in handling and manufacturing our surfaces. This aligns with our commitment to ESG and industry leadership in sustainability.

We are also foreseeing a change in surface industry, leaving behind engineered stone and being replaced by superior materials with very low crystalline silica content and better technical properties, as Neolith.

SV: Aurea Stone is well known for being tireless in the fact of R+D for new technologies, applications and aesthetics in the industry. In our constant pursue of innovation, we decided to start exploring to reduce the silica content six years ago, and since then we have been reducing it in all our product lines until today, which we have a full process made with crystalline silica-free materials.

Currently, all products under the Aurea Stone umbrella -- Symphony by Aurea Stone, Phi by Aurea Stone and Zero by Aurea Stone -- are manufactured with crystalline silica-free materials.





SW: What were some important points of consideration when researching and developing this product?

JA: Key considerations were focusing on creating products that are both functionally exceptional exceeding industry standards by minimizing silica content but maintaining Neolith’s superior technical features and its design. This commitment reflects our obligation to protect workers and the environment, responding to growing concerns and setting a new benchmark for the industry without compromising aesthetics or quality.

SV: Aurea Stone is very sensitive about health and safety. We know the product being fabricated in good standard conditions does not have any problem, but we also know that not everybody is doing it as it is supposed to be. So, a better material will enhance the air quality in every workshop. However, we always recommend to keep using wet cutting and polishing conditions. At Aurea Stone, we believe that the true value of a material or product lies in its (low) impact on both human health and the environment. For us, design should serve life and biodiversity, never compromising them.

SW: Was the development of this product prompted by the OSHA/California legislation or had this been planned before that?

JA: Our commitment to innovation and safety preceded the OSHA and California legislation. Neolith has always prioritized reducing silica content. However, this legislation underscored the importance of accelerating our efforts, aligning perfectly with our vision of creating safe health-conscious materials for both indoor and outdoor solutions worldwide.

Also, some new regulations appearing right now in other regions of the world, as Australia, are accelerating this change.

SV: As mentioned, we have been working on a crystalline silica formula reduction for more than six years, so no, OSHA was not the reason for us to make the changes.

SW: What feedback have you received from your customers about your silica-free/low-silica product?

JA: Customers are enthusiastic about our low-silica products, praising their superior functionality and sustainable qualities. The next-generation technology we use resonates with our clients, who appreciate the innovative and reliable solutions our products offer for various applications but mainly oriented to interior design.

SV: They are in love with it, and we can feel how more and more customers are switching from the regular material to our Zero products.

They refer to our products as total game-changers. Especially now, with crystalline silica regulations tightening in many parts of the world, Aurea Stone positions itself as a solution to this challenge.

Besides, we have not only eliminated crystalline silica, but we have improved the aesthetics of our products and implemented new technologies on them. Recently, we launched the first printed slab with a full-body performance further perfected, and the icing on the cake, it is made with crystalline silica-free materials.

SW: Is there any guidance you give fabricators regarding handling/cutting/finishing the material?

JA: Yes. Neolith provides detailed guidelines to fabricators emphasizing safe handling practices to minimize dust generation and protect worker health. These are crucial aspects of our commitment to responsible manufacturing and minimizing risks. We certify fabricators to manipulate our products, and we have a dedicated technical trainer in the U.S. region.

SV: Fabricators should always follow the wet cutting and polishing guidance that any reliable manufacturer will indicate in their products, no matter what product we are talking about. Keeping dust away from the workers is essential for a safe and better working environment.

We offer fabricators a comprehensive guidance on how to properly cut, handle and install the material, which is also publicly available on any of our Aurea Stone brand's websites, accessible to anyone interested.

SW: What inventory/colors are currently available?

JA: Neolith offers a diverse palette of colors and finishes as part of our low-silica portfolio. Our most recent low-silica introductions include Cappadocia Sunset (silk finish), inspired by the textures of the Turkish Cappadocia region; Calacatta Roma (silk finish), inspired by the splendor of Ancient Rome; and Everest Sunrise (polished, silk and ultrasoft finishes), inspired by Mount Everest. These options reflect contemporary design trends while maintaining the brand's hallmark of sustainability and style, fitting seamlessly into any kitchen, bathroom or architectural design. Any of our products have less than 9% of silica content. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi White is also available in our new groundbreaking silica-free formula, which contains no crystalline silica on its formulation and draws inspiration from white marble with its golden-grayish veining. This product is already available in the Australian market and will be in the U.S. in 2025.

SV: We are the first crystalline silica-free factory in the world, and at this stage we produce three product lines with crystalline silica-free materials. We have more than 20 colors for what we call the “regular quartz,” more than 100 patterns for the surface printed designs, and as a new, but very successful concept, more than 30 designs in a through-body printed material with an incredible realism.

Many of our designs replicate the most on trend and desirable exotic natural stones that are often difficult to find, come with incredibly high price tags and/or, are problematic to fabricate, care for and maintain.

SW: Do you have plans to expand this line?

JA: Absolutely. Expansion of our product portfolio is a key focus for Neolith. We are continually developing more colors and finishes, fueled by our sustainable design philosophy. Later this year, we will be introducing four exciting new low-silica additions: WhiteSands, featuring innovative digital texture technology; Rapolano and Artisan, drawing inspiration from Italian Renaissance palaces and Gothic cathedrals respectively; and Ignea, which evokes volcanic landscapes and is made with 98% recycled material, showcasing our commitment to sustainability. Customers can look forward to these innovative solutions, and many more, that enhance their spaces while being environmentally conscious, complementing our expansion into key markets, including North America, Europe and beyond.

SV: We have just introduced our new Exo series which we consider a milestone in our industry, where nobody can meet all the attributes that our slabs are currently having: a through-body performance comparable to natural stone; printed well-defined patterns with unsurpassable depth; superior translucency and aesthetics; and an innovative formula free from materials containing crystalline silica.

For now, we have seven colors available in this collection, but of course we keep innovating, and soon some releases will be presented to the world. Stay tuned!

SW: Is there anything else you would like to share?

JA: As a global leader in sintered stone, Neolith is committed to creating products that not only inspire new trends in architecture but also address the growing demand for sustainable eco-friendly solutions. Our commitment to ESG and our ongoing research and development efforts ensure that we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry. Our expansion continues to bring exceptional functional design to more regions, enhancing spaces and creating extraordinary experiences worldwide.