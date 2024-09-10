TUSCANY, ITALY – With a pulse on market demand, Aurea Stone is preparing to launch, through one of its sub-brands, Phi by Aurea Stone, the Exo Series – a collection of crystalline silica-free quartz surfacing with a hyper-realistic full-body performance comparable to natural stone, reports the manufacturer. An exclusive selection of seven colors will be revealed on September 25, 2024 at a private event in Verona, Italy, which is during the week of Marmomac.

The Exo Series positions itself as the solution to the new trends in quartz manufacturing and printing that are revolutionizing the engineered stone sector, according to Aurea Stone. For the first time, it is possible to eliminate crystalline silica from these products while maintaining the highest quartz surfaces standards.

This breakthrough is made possible by its innovative ExoTech technology and its revolutionary Phi4R+ formula, based on four fundamental principles: Recycle, Reuse, Reduce and Respect. Up to 90% of the materials used in the slabs are recycled; crystalline silica content is completely eliminated; nearly 100% of the water required for the production of Exo series is reused; and, ultimately, the product's life cycle becomes a much more eco-friendly process -- respectful of both the environment and people.

“The commitment to a safer and more respectful stone industry for everyone has always been in Aurea Stone's DNA,” stated Aurea Stone. “This is why we have been able to stay ahead of market trends and the regulations we are now seeing regarding crystalline silica.”

The Exo Series introduces a selection of patterns with such a realistic full-body performance with realism that also extends to the surface of the slab thanks to Nano-Ink technology. This innovation allows the ink to penetrate the surface up to a millimeter deep, adding authenticity and stability to colors and patterns.







