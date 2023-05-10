The Evolution Collection captures the appeal of exotic stones in a modern blend of groundbreaking patterns. The Interwoven panels leverage Island Stone’s sought-after wedge-shaped stones into a format that accentuates the shadows created by the variation in depth between the highs and lows in the pattern. A final installation features slender strips that weave seamlessly across a surface to create an eye-catching feature wall. Interwoven comes in a honed finish that creates a powerful appearance and the bush hammered finish, which softens the flowing design and highlights the natural sparkle of each stone. Precut four-piece corner sets eliminate the challenges of mitering and create a perfect joint for surfaces that wrap an exterior edge.

For more information visit islandstone.com.