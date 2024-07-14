Quartzite remains a “hot” topic among fabricators. Everything from cutting it to pricing to educating customers on its characteristics are often discussed in fabricator forums I attend or other educational sessions. While these beautiful, luxurious and highly sought-after materials enhance the look of any kitchen design, behind the scenes fabricators have a lot to say about them. We talked to several fabricators, representing different areas of the U.S., to gain their perspective of how much quartzite is in demand in their market, challenges they face working with the material and processes they have in place for a successful job. Read more of the discussion here.

Also in this edition of Stone World’s eMagazine is a feature highlighting the recent voyage I was fortunate to be a part of with the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA). For more than a decade, the SFA – in partnership with Tenax — has taken a select group of fabricators on a tour of Italy to visit quarries and manufacturers of machinery and tooling. The experience is difficult to put into words, but I hope the extensive slide show, comments from some of the participants – both in the feature and on the podcast – help to bring the tour to life and give insight into this incredible journey. You can dive into the 2024 SFA Italy Tour here.

Although we are officially in the summer months and travel has slowed down for the moment, we are still busy at Stone World compiling the latest news and industry stories. Make sure to frequently visit our website and social media platforms so you don’t miss out. And as always, we welcome suggestions and story ideas for a written feature, video or podcast, so don’t hesitate to reach out to us.