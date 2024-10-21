CARLSTADT, NJ -- Neolith, the global leader in sintered stone surfaces, is excited to announce the promotion of James Amendola to CEO of the Americas, effective immediately. Amendola, who has been vice president of Neolith North America since 2020, succeeds Daniel Sánchez, the former CEO and Group CCO, with whom he worked closely throughout this year.

As Executive Vice President, Amendola was instrumental in driving impressive growth alongside Sanchez, achieving double-digit expansion in just nine months. Now, as CEO, he brings a comprehensive 360-degree view of the industry, encompassing the entire supply chain—from fabricators to installers and construction. His focus extends beyond growth, emphasizing the importance of fostering a people-first culture.

"People are at the heart of everything we do," Amendola shared. "It's essential that our team feels proud of who we are and enjoy their work environment. The strong, dedicated team we’ve built over this past year is something I’m incredibly proud of, and I’m confident that together we will continue driving Neolith's success."

As CEO, Amendola will focus on fostering this team-first culture while expanding Neolith’s market presence, customer relationships and commitment to sustainability and innovation across key markets in the Americas, including the U.S., Canada and LATAM.

Sánchez, reflecting on his transition, said: "I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in such a short time. We’ve exceeded our annual goals and strengthened Neolith’s presence, partnerships and brand awareness throughout the Americas, especially satisfying the A&D community needs, and that is why we keep on being at the forefront of design and positioned as the most complete architectural surface solution for both residential and commercial applications.” With these milestones achieved, it's time to pass the baton to James Amendola, who I am confident will position the brand to even greater success."

This appointment underscores Neolith’s continued focus on international growth, particularly in North America, where it operates three Distribution Centers in the U.S. and partners with distributors across the Americas. Under Amendola’s leadership, Neolith is set to further its reputation for innovation and excellence in the sintered stone category.