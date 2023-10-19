Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile”), one of America’s largest and longest tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, recently announced that Walter “Dub” Newell has been appointed to the position of CEO. Dub’s experience includes owning and operating his own home health business, public accounting, consulting and serving as the Treasurer at the University of Louisville. Most recently, Dub was the CFO of Louisville Tile.

Newell has major plans for this fourth-generation, family-owned company. “I’m honored to take on this new position,” Newell stated. “Louisville Tile has gone through a tremendous growth spurt these last three years adding branches in new markets, key personnel and product offerings. I must say we’re all proud of what has been accomplished in such a short amount of time.”

Newell went on to say that he has always been drawn to family-owned businesses like Louisville Tile. We have a unique opportunity to engage with our suppliers and customers as part of our extended family. It’s really something few left in the industry can offer that we believe is a competitive advantage for us and our customers.

We believe with a renewed customer focus, expanded footprint and innovative product offerings we can take our company to new heights.

Currently, Louisville Tile has 17 branches located in 9 states: KY, IN, IL, TN, OH, IA, WI, MN and MI.