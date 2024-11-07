LIVONIA, MI -- Virginia Tile promoted Chad Treuthart to general manager. Formerly the vice president of residential sales, Treuthart has played a pivotal role in Virginia Tile’s growth over the past three years. In his new capacity, Treuthart will oversee territory management, product and marketing. This structure is designed to enhance cross-departmental collaboration, aligning the company’s product and marketing strategies more effectively.

Additionally, Treuthart will work closely with our customer service teams and showrooms, while focusing on strengthening relationships with specifiers, dealers and contractors. His leadership will drive seamless collaboration and business growth, ensuring that Virginia Tile continues to deliver outstanding service and excellence in all areas.

Virginia Tile is now part of the newly established Artivo Surfaces, a parent company that also encompasses Galleher, Trinity Hardwood and Tom Duffy. Treuthart’s promotion to general manager enables Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces, to focus on the strategic integration of these four companies, streamlining operations and creating shared services that will enhance efficiency and foster growth across the entire organization.

"I'm excited to take on this new leadership role and look forward to working with the team to continue strengthening our delivery of services and products,” said Treuthart. “Together, we will build on the foundation of success and take Virginia Tile to new heights."

“With Chad stepping into his new role, I am confident he will not only maintain our strong company culture but also reinforce supplier relationships and enhance field management,” said Palakodati. “His leadership ensures that we continue delivering exceptional service to our customers while driving improvements throughout the business.”