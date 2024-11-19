This year, manufacturers continued to push the boundaries of grandeur, showcasing exaggerated veining in vertical, diagonal, horizontal and bookmatched patterns, like Energie Ker’s Crystal Sea, to bring an essence of bold luxury into a space. Collections including Coem’s Sinai and Provenza’s Varana Stone showcase classic, highly-coveted stone and marble varieties that are intentionally paired with neutral colors like mother-of-pearl, talc, and chalk to create interesting plays on light and add brightness, while featuring intriguing, soft-to-the-touch matte and glossy finishes. Further, exotic and semi-precious gemstones are shown with a captivating combination of greys, golden yellows, rust, green, purple and burnt browns with strong, detailed veining throughout, like those showcased by Gardenia Orchidea’s La Marmoteca and Ceramica Sant’Agostino’s Extra. Several manufacturers are even going so far as to weave gold elements into the tiles themselves, like the subtle detailing of Versace Ceramic’s La Greca and Ceramiche Refin’s Cera to the large-scale, grand incorporations like Sicis’s Fantasy. Additionally, ceramic takes on wallpaper were highly prevalent at this year’s show, with Flaviker’s Art Walls and Cotto d’Este’s Wonderwall lines showcasing romantic florals and gold leaf prints, to Armonie’s Glam Art and Naxos’s Mockup displaying dazzling jungle motifs.