Summer Tile Trends: Zellige Collection by Artistic Tile
Artistic Tile offers beautiful handmade tile in its Zellige Collection. Each tile comes from Morocco and is crafted entirely by hand, causing each piece to vary in texture and glaze tones. These new tiles are an ode to what artisans have been creating for thousands of years, but with a new colorful twist. (Pictured: Mediterranean Blue Gloss Terra-cotta)