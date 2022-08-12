Ege Seramik has developed a state-of-the-art porcelain tile collection offering opportunities to bring "designer encaustic looks" to each and every tile installation with a little extra shine. The 8- x 8-inch glazed porcelain tiles are available in four different decorative patterns with a unique blend of two finishes. Technological advances in manufacturing have allowed Ege Seramik’s designers to combine matte and gloss finishes on the surface of each tile, creating the illusion of a textured tile -- a truly unique look for both wall and floor coverings. Each tile's surface is meticulously brought to life via Ege Seramik’s cutting-edge inkjet technology. Its industrious qualities as a durable, hard-wearing tile, plus its ease of maintenance characteristics, all make this collection ideal for both residential and commercial applications -- indoors and out.





