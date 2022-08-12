This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Summer Tile Trends: Jill Zarin Crystal Manifestation
The Jill Zarin Crystal Manifestation line of glass tile consists of four crystals: Amethyst, Rose Quartz, Clear Crystal and Lapis Lazuli. Each tile is made from U.S. handmade fusible glass. The crystals can be seen and felt in the tiles. Every sheet of tile has two crystal manifestation tiles in it, both 2-inch square.