The Jill Zarin Crystal Manifestation line of glass tile consists of four crystals: Amethyst, Rose Quartz, Clear Crystal and Lapis Lazuli. Each tile is made from U.S. handmade fusible glass. The crystals can be seen and felt in the tiles. Every sheet of tile has two crystal manifestation tiles in it, both 2-inch square.





