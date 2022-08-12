Enhance™ by Emser Tile® is a curated collection offering enhanced looks and features that provide endless opportunities to design beyond limits. This collection offers a vast selection of colors and styles -- making every installation as unique as its owner. Additionally, special features such as R11 Anti-Slip and EmGuard™ Anti-Microbial finishes, are a remarkable example of functionality fusing with design.





