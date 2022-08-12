This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Summer Tile Trends: Enhance™ by Emser Tile®
Enhance™ by Emser Tile® is a curated collection offering enhanced looks and features that provide endless opportunities to design beyond limits. This collection offers a vast selection of colors and styles -- making every installation as unique as its owner. Additionally, special features such as R11 Anti-Slip and EmGuard™ Anti-Microbial finishes, are a remarkable example of functionality fusing with design.