Sophisticated and joyful, the colorful Micro Moons Mosaics from Artistic Tile have big personality. The white colorway places its 2-inch bisected circles of blue, green, plum and cream polished marbles into a ground of honed Bianco Dolomiti; the black colorway features moons in a bold mix of polished red, green and blue marbles in a ground of honed Nero marble.

More from the Spring Product Gallery