Greenland quartzite from Walker Zanger, characterized by a dramatic contrast of black and white veining offset by deft touches of emerald green, has coloring reminiscent of a snow-capped mountain landscape.

More from the Spring Product Gallery

CSTD 2023 Spring Product Gallery: DUE2 by Del Conca USA

DUE2 by Del Conca USA

CSTD 2023 Spring Product Gallery: Crazy Horse by Colorado Stone Quarries

Crazy Horse by Colorado Stone Quarries

CSTD 2023 Spring Product Gallery: Micro Moons Mosaics by Artistic Tile

Micro Moons Mosaics by Artistic Tile