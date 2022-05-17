LOS ANGELES, CA – Walker Zanger, America’s most beloved high-end brand in slabs and tiles, released a new stone mosaic collection named Pietra Gris. The collection is another addition to Walker Zanger’s unmatched offer of decorative stone tiles.

Pietra Gris features subtle, unique and naturally occurring color variations, embodied in mosaics and field tile with a foundational palette centered around natural whites and cloudy gray veins. An original reinterpretation of natural stone in striking classic and contemporary geometric patterns.

“The collection represents a modern reimagining of one of the most classic looks in natural stone tile. It makes an accessible addition to any project.” Mosaic Companies’ Vice President of Design and Sourcing [Walker Zanger’s parent company], Suzi Portugal said.

While delicately beautiful, the tile is robust enough for both residential and specific commercial applications. Pietra Gris can bring sophistication to any space. The collection inspires a range of uses and adds a refined element to your design. Equally, this mosaic tile makes a memorable statement at home; in the kitchen, bathroom, or other interior spaces.

The Pietra Gris collection comprises twelve items: ten sophisticated mosaic patterns, and field tiles in two size options, 12 x 24 inches and 4 x16 inches.