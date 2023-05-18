Colorado Stone Quarries is now cutting the unique and exclusive Crazy Horse marble in the U.S. Crazy horse includes a palette of colors ranging from white to gray with green and brown accent tones determining the pattern. Each block has its own characteristics, making Crazy Horse an extremely unique American Made marble.

