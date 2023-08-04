With the passion for research of a collector, Gardenia Orchidea has selected 17 different marble-inspired subjects for La Marmoteca, reproduced on large tiles to give walls and floors the incredible textures nature has created over thousands of years, enhanced by cutting-edge ceramic technologies. Thanks to the different sizes, thicknesses and surface finishes available, this unique, ambitious project is able to bring the contemporary elegance of marble into all indoor settings, both residential and commercial.

View the entire collection at https://www.gardenia.it.