Small is a new ceramic tile collection from La Fabbrica that translates the look of watercolor hues and brush strokes to ceramic surfaces. Available in a variety of small hexagonal, square and brick formats, the white-body wall tiles have a shiny glaze with chromatic variations inspired by the majolica tradition, giving the collection a handcrafted aesthetic. Small comes in 12 shades with a variety of bright, rich colors and five geometric patterns, and one Mediterranean-inspired motif. The mix of vibrant colors, paired with the small formats, make this collection a great option for unique wall coverings and furnishings in bathroom environments.