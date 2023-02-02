DALLAS, TX -- American Olean announces the launch of new tile collections coming in the Spring 2023.

“The products launching in Spring 2023, exemplify AO’s focus on providing fashion-based tile design. All of these new products are also proudly Made In The USA — very appropriate as AO is currently celebrating its 100th Anniversary as the ‘original American brand’ of tile”, said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of American Olean (AO). As part of the launch, AO introduces the new Primstone Collection. A versatile staple, this stone look tile creates a cohesive design solution for your project. Capturing cool and warm tones, Primstone is patterned after the Lucca limestones found in the Tuscany region of Italy and its subtle movement provides the perfect backdrop for any space. This porcelain tile comes in two essential neutral colors with a matte finish.

“A blend of form, function, and clean design with the inclusion of natural elements,” said Halbert. “Primstone resembles a modern limestone, suitable for various design styles.”