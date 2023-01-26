DALLAS, TX -- American Olean is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of new tile collections during Spring 2023.

“As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the latest trends in the worlds of fashion, interior design, home furnishings, and tile. My overriding goal is to create world-class tile products that incorporate the height of design and style into every offering,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of American Olean (AO). “The products launching Spring 2023, exemplify AO’s focus on providing fashion-based tile design. All of these new products are also proudly Made In The USA — very appropriate as AO is currently celebrating its 100th Anniversary as the ‘original American brand’ of tile.”

NEW Foyer (Marble Look)

A perfect example of AO’s fashion-driven aesthetic is our new Foyer collection. A stunning marble look tile, Foyer features bold veining in three different marble designs, each with their own unique character and color palette. Foyer combines the beauty of marble visuals with the durability of ColorBody porcelain. Proudly Made In The USA, this series is so special, it needed 100 years of American Olean craftmanship to design!

“Foyer brings to life two of this year’s hottest interior fashion trends — the need for sumptuous, luxurious design and then conversely, the affinity for materials that come from nature, such as Foyer’s marble looks.”





Visit americanolean.com to view the entire collection!