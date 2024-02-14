Calligo’s graceful travertine visuals infuse a space with a soothingly neutral color palette, the gentle movement of caressing designs, and the peacefully organic visual of natural stone — all attributes that foster a sense of cocooning to find balance, calm and harmony. To give further peace of mind in today’s germ-aware world, Calligo is infused with Daltile’s proprietary technology, DEFEND powered by Microban®, which continuously eliminates 99% of bacteria on the tile surface 24/7. In the bathroom or kitchen, Daltile’s Calligo is perfect for creating your space to relax and recharge.”

“When we started designing this collection, the idea was to create a line fostering a sanctuary and spa-like environment accessible to our customers in their home,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Daltile. “The look itself is inspired by Navona travertine which has such a natural configuration for stone of soft colors and shades and warm hues that it creates a cozy, luxurious space.”

Launching in Spring 2024, the three colors of Calligo will be available in glazed ceramic 12- x 24-inch fluted wall tile, 15- x 30-inch porcelain floor tile, glazed ceramic 1- x 6-inch mosaic, and ½- x 12-inch jolly. It is appropriate for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Calligo is proudly Made In The USA.

www.daltile.com