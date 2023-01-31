DALLAS, TX -- Daltile is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of new tile collections for Spring 2023. These new Daltile assortments offer a myriad of fashionable products with exceptional performance features — bringing today’s hottest trends to life in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, shapes, patterns and styles. One of the new collections includes Outlander, a new Terrazzo look porcelain tile with two times more slip-resistance.

Embark on an adventure like no other with this contemporary terrazzo look tile. Rooted in rich art history, Outlander is making its modern debut in an ultra-durable, ColorBody porcelain tile, available in today’s most popular sizes and three stunning designs: Grande, Palazzo and Medio. With the added benefit of our StepWise technology that provides 2X more slip-resistance than regular tile, you can create a seamless design from the indoor to outdoor space.

The Spring 2023 Daltile launch offers consumers, architects and designers stone looks, terrazzo looks, hand-crafted visuals, concrete designs and stunning natural stone mosaics. To view the Outlander collection as well as a variety of other new collections visit daltile.com.