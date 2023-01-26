DALLAS, TX -- Marazzi is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of new tile collections during Spring 2023.

“The desire to thrive is in all of us,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of Marazzi. “A key building block of feeling inspired is to surround ourselves with the colors, styles and designs that encourage our personalities and dreams. Bold, daring and the epitome of style, Marazzi’s new Spring 2023 products feature captivating designs that translate Italian panache into exciting and imaginative tile products. Marazzi is a must for any successful commercial or residential design.”

New Illusionist Collection (Concrete look with water color visuals)

Unveil your artistic ambition with the ColorBody porcelain masterpiece, Illusionist. This concrete look tile is inspired by the whimsical movement of watercolor paintings; the surface hosts a unique glossy effect that creates high definition and variation. The dreamy color palette includes a creamy white, smokey grays and a saturated blue, all available in an array of large format sizes, plus two statement color blends in the 1- x 24-inch mosaic. Bring your picture-perfect design to life with Illusionist.

“Art takes many forms — Inspired by the soft and dreamy look of the watercolor effect, Illusionist holds an element of surprise,” said Halbert. “The shades of color within each piece fade seamlessly into one another, creating an ‘ombre’ effect. Calming, yet captivating, indulge your imagination with Illusionist.”

For more information, please visit www.marazzitile.com